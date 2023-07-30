RU RU
Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg on his Twitter, London's "Tottenham Hotspur" is interested in the forward of Bayern Munich and the French U19 national team, Mathys Tel.

As per the source, the English club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayern Munich might agree to sell the player, although the Frenchman himself is not keen on leaving the Munich club.

The 18-year-old Tel has been playing for Bayern Munich since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from "Rennes" for a transfer fee of 20 million euros. In total, the Frenchman has played 28 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions and scored six goals. He became the champion of Germany in the 2022/2023 season with the Munich club. Tel's contract with Bayern is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Tel has been representing the French U19 national team since 2022. He has played eight matches for the French team, scoring five goals and providing four assists, and also received two yellow cards.

In the previous season, "Tottenham" finished in the eighth position in the English Premier League. Thus, the London club failed to qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

