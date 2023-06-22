Tottenham have found a replacement for Lloris in Italy

Goalkeeper Guillermo Vicario from Empoli will move to Tottenham, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player for 20 million euros. The goalkeeper will soon fly to England to undergo a medical examination. In Tottenham, the Italian goalkeeper could replace French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024.

In the current season, 26-year-old Vicario has played 32 matches for Empoli in all competitions and conceded 41 goals.