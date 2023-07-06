EN RU
Main News Tottenham have figured out a way to keep Harry Kane

Tottenham have figured out a way to keep Harry Kane

Football news Today, 11:30
Tottenham have figured out a way to keep Harry Kane Photo: Harry Kane's Instagram/Author Unknown

Tottenham Hotspur is hoping to keep forward Harry Kane in the team, according to The Guardian.

According to the source, the English club has offered the player a new contract with a significant increase in salary. Currently, the forward earns €12 million per year. Kane's contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

It was previously reported that Bayern Munich is the main contender for the forward. Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in Kane. Tottenham does not want to sell the forward but may consider a transfer fee of €90-100 million.

In the past season, the 29-year-old Kane played 49 matches for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. He has been playing for the England national team since 2015. In total, he has played 84 matches for the national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.

Tottenham Hotspur finished in eighth place in the English Premier League table last season, thus failing to qualify for European competitions.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Premier League England
Popular news
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Today, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Today, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news Yesterday, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news Yesterday, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news 04 july 2023, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 Chelsea announce departure of club legend Football news Today, 11:30 Tottenham have figured out a way to keep Harry Kane Football news Today, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:55 PSG sign former Real Madrid midfielder Football news Today, 10:35 PSG announced the transfer of a top defender Football news Today, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Today, 07:00 Mentor of the youth team of Ukraine explained the major defeat at the Euro Football news Today, 06:00 Saudi Arabia is trying to lure a star coach Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United set a transfer record for Japan Football news Today, 04:00 Hazard received a tempting offer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for BATE Borisov vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk 6 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Union vs Boca Juniors 6 July 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Belgrano vs Barracas Central 7 July 2023 Football Today Huracan vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Belgrano vs Barracas Central predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023