Tottenham have figured out a way to keep Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur is hoping to keep forward Harry Kane in the team, according to The Guardian.

According to the source, the English club has offered the player a new contract with a significant increase in salary. Currently, the forward earns €12 million per year. Kane's contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

It was previously reported that Bayern Munich is the main contender for the forward. Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in Kane. Tottenham does not want to sell the forward but may consider a transfer fee of €90-100 million.

In the past season, the 29-year-old Kane played 49 matches for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. He has been playing for the England national team since 2015. In total, he has played 84 matches for the national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.

Tottenham Hotspur finished in eighth place in the English Premier League table last season, thus failing to qualify for European competitions.