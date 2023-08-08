Tottenham have announced the transfer of a talented Argentine striker

The press service of "Tottenham Hotspur" has announced on their official website the transfer of forward Alejo Veliz from "Rosario Central" and the Argentine U20 national team.

The English club paid €15 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2029. Veliz will wear the number 36 jersey for the London club.

Nineteen-year-old Veliz is a product of the "Rosario Central" youth system. He has been playing for the senior squad of the Argentine club since 2021. In total, he has participated in 62 matches across all competitions for the Rosario-based club, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists.

Since 2023, Veliz has been playing for the Argentine U20 national team. He has played nine matches for the Argentine team and scored three goals, as well as receiving one yellow card.

It's worth noting that "Tottenham" finished in eighth place in the English Premier League last season. Consequently, the London club did not qualify to participate in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.