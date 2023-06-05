"Tottenham" has appointed a new head coach

The head coach of Celtic from Glasgow, Ange Postecoglou, will take charge of London-based Tottenham, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement with the Australian coach to sign a contract until the summer of 2025, with the possibility of extending it for an additional year. Tottenham will pay a certain compensation for the coach, who does not currently hold a UEFA Pro license.

Under the guidance of the 57-year-old Postecoglou, Celtic became the champion of Scotland, winning the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.