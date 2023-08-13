RU RU
Main News

Tottenham failed to win the match of the 1st round of the championship of England

Football news Today, 11:21
Photo: Instagram "Tottenham" / Author unknown

В the 1st round match of the English Premier League, London's "Tottenham Hotspur" played to a draw with "Brentford" on the road. The match took place in Brentford at the "Brentford Community Stadium" and ended with a 2:2 score.

In the 11th minute, Christian Romero opened the scoring. In the middle of the first half, Brian Mbeumo restored the balance with a penalty kick. In the 36th minute, Joann Vissa put the hosts ahead. Towards the end of the first half, Emerson Royal equalized the score.

In the 2nd round, "Tottenham Hotspur" will play at home against "Manchester United". The match will be played on August 19th.

"Brentford" - "Tottenham Hotspur" - 2:2 (2:2, 0:0)
Goals: 0:1 - 11 Romero, 1:1 - 26, penalty Mbeumo, 2:1 - 36 Vissa, 2:2 - 45 Emerson.

"Brentford": Flick, Hickey (Roerslev, 72), Ayer (Jorgensen, 84), Pinnock, Collins, Henry, Nergor (Baptist, 72), Jensen (Damsdorf, 49), Yanelt, Vissa (Shade, 72), Mbeumo.

"Tottenham Hotspur": Vicario, Emerson, Romero (Sanchez, 14), Van de Ven, Udoji, Maddison, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Skipp (Sarr, 75), Son Heung-min (Perisic, 75), Richarlison.

Yellow cards: Vicario (26), Sanchez (36), Maddison (36), Skipp (44), Hickey (62).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
