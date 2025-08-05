Tottenham begin pursuit of Barcelona wonderkid

The player himself has yet to make a decision.

Details: According to Diario Sport, English side Tottenham have made contact with Catalan giants Barcelona regarding a potential transfer for 21-year-old holding midfielder Marc Casado.

Reports suggest Spurs are prepared to offer around €30 million—a sum that could well satisfy Barça, given their current struggles with financial fair play and registering new signings.

However, a major hurdle could be the player’s reluctance to leave Catalonia. Negotiations between the parties are ongoing.

Last season, Casado made 36 appearances for Barcelona’s senior team, scoring once and providing six assists.

He is under contract with the club until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his estimated market value stands at €30 million.

Reminder: Laporta has voiced his support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA