Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team

Лondon-based club "Tottenham Hotspur" is showing interest in the forward of "Porto" and the Turkish national team, Mehdi Taremi, as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Tottenham is ready to pay €24 million for the footballer. However, "Dragons" (Porto) want at least €30 million for the Iranian.

31-year-old Taremi has been playing for "Porto" since the summer of 2020 when he transferred from "Rio Ave." The transfer fee was €4.73 million. He has played a total of 147 matches for "Dragons" in all competitions, scoring 80 goals, and providing 49 assists. With Porto, Taremi became the champion of Portugal in the 2021/2022 season, won the Portuguese Cup twice in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, and also won the Portuguese Super Cup in 2020. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Taremi has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2015. He has played a total of 66 matches for the Iranian team, scoring 30 goals, providing 14 assists, and receiving nine yellow cards.