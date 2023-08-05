RU RU
Main News Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team

Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team

Football news Today, 09:35
Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team Photo: Instagram Mehdi Taremi / Author unknown

Лondon-based club "Tottenham Hotspur" is showing interest in the forward of "Porto" and the Turkish national team, Mehdi Taremi, as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Tottenham is ready to pay €24 million for the footballer. However, "Dragons" (Porto) want at least €30 million for the Iranian.

31-year-old Taremi has been playing for "Porto" since the summer of 2020 when he transferred from "Rio Ave." The transfer fee was €4.73 million. He has played a total of 147 matches for "Dragons" in all competitions, scoring 80 goals, and providing 49 assists. With Porto, Taremi became the champion of Portugal in the 2021/2022 season, won the Portuguese Cup twice in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, and also won the Portuguese Super Cup in 2020. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Taremi has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2015. He has played a total of 66 matches for the Iranian team, scoring 30 goals, providing 14 assists, and receiving nine yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Tottenham FC Porto Premier League England Primeira Liga Portugal
Popular news
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Yesterday, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:50 PSG have agreed the terms of the contract with the striker of the French national team Football news Today, 09:35 Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team Football news Today, 09:15 Napoli close to signing Brazilian defender Football news Today, 08:50 Sevilla buy Swiss midfielder Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona set price for American defender Dest Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona have big difficulties with the registration of Gundogan Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:42 West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax Football news Today, 07:30 Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City Football news Today, 07:15 Shakhtar responded to Benfica's offer to sell goalkeeper Trubin
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Cercle Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Schalke vs Kaiserslautern 5 August 2023 Football Today Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Karlsruher vs Hamburger predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023