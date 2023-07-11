Tottenham announced the transfer of Shakhtar midfielder

The press service of Tottenham Hotspur, based in London, has announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Israel national team.

The player has utilized FIFA's rule and terminated his contract with the Ukrainian club, which was set to expire on December 31, 2023. As a result, the 23-year-old midfielder has joined the English club on a free transfer. The parties have signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Solomon has been playing for Shakhtar Donetsk since 2019. He joined the Ukrainian club in January 2019 from Maccabi Petah Tikva. The transfer fee amounted to six million euros. In total, Solomon has made 106 appearances for the Donetsk club in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists. With Shakhtar, he won the Ukrainian Premier League twice in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons, the Ukrainian Cup once in the 2018/2019 season, and the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2021.

Since 2018, Solomon has been representing the Israel national team. He has earned 35 caps, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists. He has also received two yellow cards during his international career.