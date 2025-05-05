Today's La Liga match between Girona and Mallorca under threat of cancellation

Today, Girona are scheduled to host Mallorca in the final match of La Liga's 34th round, but the fixture is now at risk of being called off.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the match is currently under serious threat of cancellation.

The reason? Girona has been hit by torrential rain since early morning, and meteorologists predict the downpour will continue until the evening.

The city has already declared an orange-level weather alert, as the water level in the local reservoir has exceeded the norm. Traffic across the city is already facing significant disruptions.

The final decision on whether the match will go ahead will be made just a few hours before the scheduled kick-off at 21:00 Central European Time.

