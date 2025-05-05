To mark the anniversary of Allianz Arena. Bayern unveils new away kit
Football news Today, 09:37Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
x.com/FCBayern
The current season is drawing to a close, and one of the top clubs has already revealed their kit for the upcoming campaign.
Details: Today, Bayern officially unveiled their away kit for next season.
The new kit of the Munich club is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of their home stadium, the Allianz Arena. The players' shirts feature a subtle silhouette of the iconic arena.
Bayern is expected to debut the new kit in their final match of the current season—an away fixture against Hoffenheim.
Reminder: Thanks to Bayer's draw against Freiburg yesterday (2-2), Bayern officially clinched the German championship. This trophy marks the first title in Harry Kane's career.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Lifestyle Today, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Genoa - : - AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A ItalyGenoaAC Milan14:45
-
-
Girona - : - Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga SpainGironaMallorca15:00
-
-
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceNottingham Forest15:00
-
-
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipLamontville Golden ArrowsOrlando Pirates13:30
-
-
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions LeagueInterBarcelona15:00
-
-
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresBucaramangaRacing Club18:00
-
-
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresCarabobo FCBotafogo RJ18:00
-
-
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresAlianza LimaSao Paulo18:00
-
-
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresFortalezaColo Colo20:30
-
-
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa LibertadoresSan Antonio Bulo BuloClub Atletico Penarol22:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:18 Ready to face Arsenal! Ousmane Dembélé returns to full training with PSG Football news Today, 11:12 Bastoni says Inter must triple their efforts to contain Yamal Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballers don sharp suits at end-of-season club party Football news Today, 10:46 Bellingham played a key role in Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer to Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:45 Zamalek Escalates Zizo Dispute: Official Complaint Filed Amid Contract Tensions Football news Today, 10:42 Nabi acknowledges the significance of Duba's absence for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby Football news Today, 10:19 Good news for Inter: Lautaro and Pavard ready to play in the return match against Barcelona Football news Today, 10:12 More setbacks for Postecoglou. Maddison to miss the end of the season due to knee injury Lifestyle Today, 10:05 Very tender. Mauro Icardi surprises China Suárez with a romantic gesture Football news Today, 09:42 Unexpected move. Flamengo looking to sign Félix for Club World Cup
Sport Predictions
Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 Football Today Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Football Today Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football Today Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone?