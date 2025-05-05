To mark the anniversary of Allianz Arena. Bayern unveils new away kit

The current season is drawing to a close, and one of the top clubs has already revealed their kit for the upcoming campaign.

Details: Today, Bayern officially unveiled their away kit for next season.

The new kit of the Munich club is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of their home stadium, the Allianz Arena. The players' shirts feature a subtle silhouette of the iconic arena.

Bayern release their new away kit for next season, celebrating 20 years of the Allianz Arena 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/58Q14kj9a6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 5, 2025

Bayern is expected to debut the new kit in their final match of the current season—an away fixture against Hoffenheim.

Reminder: Thanks to Bayer's draw against Freiburg yesterday (2-2), Bayern officially clinched the German championship. This trophy marks the first title in Harry Kane's career.