Tickets for the match with Messi sold out in 10 minutes

At the first away match with the participation of Lionel Messi as a player of Inter Miami, a full house is expected.

As you know, we are talking about the meeting 1 / 8 finals of the League Cup against the “Dallas”.

According to Bloomberg, tickets for this meeting were sold out in just 10 minutes.

Journalists write that the main reason for this excitement is the participation of the Argentine striker in the match.

The cheapest tickets for this match sold for $299, while resellers sold tickets for more than $600.

The stadium in the northern suburbs of Dallas has a capacity of approximately 20,000 people, all seats are guaranteed to be filled.

Interestingly, in the match of the 1/16 finals of the League Cup against Orlando, Lionel Messi scored two goals. He has already scored five goals in three games.

Messi moved to the American club during the summer transfer window, his contract with Inter Miami runs until 2025.

Before moving to the United States, the captain of the Argentina national team spent two seasons as part of the French PSG.