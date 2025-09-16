Threw a lively party: Yamal shares photo from his younger brother's birthday celebration

Brought joy to the child

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is deeply devoted to his family and absolutely adores his younger brother, Keyn. Despite the age gap, the brothers spend plenty of time together, and Lamine dotes on the little boy.

This time, he helped organize a real celebration for his little brother's birthday, sharing a photo from the festivities on his Instagram story.

Lamine posted a picture where Keyn, dressed in a stylish suit and shirt, stands in front of an arch made of balloons featuring Captain America and Spider-Man figures. At the top of the arch, there's a sign that reads “Welcome to my party.”

Notably, Keyn recently celebrated his third birthday, gathering all his family and friends around him.

Lamine Yamal with his younger brother. pic.twitter.com/yrNZJZNYaH — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) July 14, 2024

It's worth mentioning that Lamine Yamal is currently sidelined due to an injury sustained while playing for Spain. The winger has already missed the match against Valencia and is at risk of missing the Champions League clash with Newcastle.