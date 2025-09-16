RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Only God can”: Yamal shares snapshots of his lavish lifestyle

Showing fans what’s been happening in his life lately
Lifestyle Today, 05:11
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal with his girlfriend Nicki Nicole Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal continues to revel in the high life, dazzling on the pitch and making the most of his downtime. The young footballer recently took to Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his private moments away from the game.

Yamal posted a flurry of photos chronicling his recent experiences, captioning the post with the enigmatic phrase: “Only God can 🎭.”

The images showcase the Spanish prodigy’s day-to-day: relaxing on vacation, appearing in various shows and TV programs, spending quality time with family, and enjoying moments with his beloved girlfriend, Nicki Nicole.

It’s worth noting that all the rumors about Yamal’s romance with the Argentine singer fizzling out have been proven false. The couple remains very much together, showing that their relationship is only growing stronger.

For the record, Yamal is currently sidelined — he missed the La Liga clash against Valencia and is at risk of sitting out the upcoming Champions League fixture against Newcastle. The winger returned from international duty with Spain nursing an injury, having played in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers while on painkillers.

