"Those were the tastiest burgers" - Joan Laporta shares the story of traveling to the Ballon d'Or ceremony with Yamal and Cubarsí

There were some adventures along the way.
Football news Today, 07:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Joan Laporta, Lamine Yamal and a guest attend the 69th Ballon D'Or Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Yamal and Cubarsí found a way out of a tricky situation that Barcelona's delegation faced before the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Details: Barcelona president Joan Laporta shared an amusing story that happened to the Catalan club's delegation on their way to the Ballon d'Or gala:

"On our way to the airport, we had barely eaten all day because of the trip and preparations for the ceremony, so we were really hungry. Then Lamine noticed a burger joint, and he and Cubarsí stopped to buy food for everyone, and we ate it on the way. It was really delicious." Laporta admitted.

Their small sacrifice paid off, as Barcelona's representatives went on to win several awards in both the men's and women's categories.

Lamine Yamal claimed the Kopa Trophy, Vicky Lopez took the equivalent honor in the women's category, and Barcelona women's team captain Aitana Bonmatí secured the women's Ballon d'Or.

Recall: "This is inflicting moral harm on a person" - Lamine Yamal's father on Dembélé's Ballon d'Or win

