"Those were the tastiest burgers" - Joan Laporta shares the story of traveling to the Ballon d'Or ceremony with Yamal and Cubarsí

There were some adventures along the way.

Yamal and Cubarsí found a way out of a tricky situation that Barcelona's delegation faced before the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Details: Barcelona president Joan Laporta shared an amusing story that happened to the Catalan club's delegation on their way to the Ballon d'Or gala:

"On our way to the airport, we had barely eaten all day because of the trip and preparations for the ceremony, so we were really hungry. Then Lamine noticed a burger joint, and he and Cubarsí stopped to buy food for everyone, and we ate it on the way. It was really delicious." Laporta admitted.

Their small sacrifice paid off, as Barcelona's representatives went on to win several awards in both the men's and women's categories.

See also: Richards Bay vs Magese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 24, 2025

Lamine Yamal claimed the Kopa Trophy, Vicky Lopez took the equivalent honor in the women's category, and Barcelona women's team captain Aitana Bonmatí secured the women's Ballon d'Or.

🚨🎙️| Laporta: “On our way to the airport, we had barely eaten all day because of the travel and preparations for the ceremony, so we were really hungry. Then Lamine spotted a burger place, so he and Cubarsí stopped to buy food for everyone, and we ate it on the way. It was… pic.twitter.com/Ozekawe8S4 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 23, 2025

Recall: "This is inflicting moral harm on a person" - Lamine Yamal's father on Dembélé's Ballon d'Or win