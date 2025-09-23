Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.49 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the eighth round of the South African Premier League, Richards Bay will host Magese. The clash is set for Tuesday, September 24, 2025, at 19:30 Central European Time. Let’s analyze the teams’ attacking prospects for this encounter.

Richards Bay

Richards Bay had a dismal start to the league campaign, suffering three consecutive defeats. However, the club has since stabilized, going unbeaten in four straight matches. During this run, they drew with TS Galaxy and Sivelele, and edged out narrow wins over Chippa United and Stellenbosch. Richards Bay’s fixtures have been notably cagey: each of their last six games has ended with fewer than two goals scored. They currently sit 10th in the league table with 8 points.

Richards Bay’s home form has been fairly solid — just one loss in their last 11 matches on home turf. However, the team has struggled against Magese at home: in their last two head-to-heads at this venue, they suffered a 0-1 defeat and played out a goalless draw.

Magese

Magese’s start to the current season has been frankly disastrous. In their opening six rounds, the team failed to win — settling for three draws and three defeats. Only in their most recent outing did they finally halt a long winless streak, which, including last season, had stretched to 10 matches. At home, Magese confidently beat Sivelele 2-0, finally getting their first win on the board. The club now sits 12th in the league table with 6 points.

In head-to-head clashes with Richards Bay, Magese have fared better so far — winning twice and drawing once across three meetings. However, games between these sides have been extremely low-scoring: one ended goalless, while the other two featured only a single goal each.

Probable line-ups

Richards Bay: Salim, Mntungwa, Mabua, Mtsineka, Nkazimulo, Mthethwa, Mthembu, Gumede, Zikhali, Thikazi, Mahala.

Salim, Mntungwa, Mabua, Mtsineka, Nkazimulo, Mthethwa, Mthembu, Gumede, Zikhali, Thikazi, Mahala. Magese: Tshabalala, Abrahams, Makgoga, Buthelezi, Mokone, Mosadi, Masegela, Mtshali, Chirambadare, Mariba, Vandala.

Key stats and head-to-head

Richards Bay are unbeaten in their last 4 matches.

5 of Richards Bay’s last 6 matches have featured under 1.5 goals.

Magese have failed to win 10 of their previous 11 matches.

Magese are unbeaten in their last 3 head-to-head meetings.

The last 3 head-to-head matches between Richards Bay and Magese finished with under 1.5 goals.

Richards Bay vs Magese match prediction

Head-to-head clashes between Richards Bay and Magese are typically tight affairs, rarely producing many goals. The hosts are in more stable form, unbeaten in four, while Magese have just snapped a lengthy winless run and are riding a wave of renewed confidence. However, given the teams’ styles and their history, expect a cautious game with few goals. My pick for this match: under 2 total goals at odds of 1.49.