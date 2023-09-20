Thomas Tuchel will be absent from Bayern Munich's first match of the new season

The head coach of Bayern Munich will miss the match of the first round of the Champions League, reports Bild.

Thomas Tuchel will not lead the team on the field in the game against Manchester United. All because of disqualification. The German specialist received a red card in last season's match against Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs. The suspension is for one game, so he will miss the match against Manchester United.

We will remind that Bayern will play at home against the English club in the first round of the Champions League. The meeting is scheduled for September 20.

In March 2023, Tuchel was appointed head coach of Bayern, replacing Julian Nagelsmann. The new coach was introduced at the club's press conference the following day. The German specialist's first game as head coach of Bayern was a home victory over his former club Borussia (4:2).

On April 4, in the second game, "Bavaria" was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the German Cup, losing at home to "Freiburg" with a score of 1:2. Bayern were also eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League that same month, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City.