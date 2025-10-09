Thomas Müller could join Julian Nagelsmann’s coaching staff for the 2026 World Cup

This would be a truly spectacular comeback.

Thomas Müller could provide tremendous value as an assistant coach.

Details: Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has not ruled out the possibility that 36-year-old forward Thomas Müller could be part of the coaching staff at the 2026 World Cup:

“Thomas could definitely take on such a role. He still has a contract with Vancouver until December 2026. As far as I know, training is set to start around June 26, 2026. I don’t think the coach would be thrilled if Thomas said he’d arrive two or three weeks late because he wants to serve as an assistant coach.”

Müller moved to Vancouver in early August as a free agent after spending his entire career at Bayern Munich. He has also made 131 appearances for the German national team, scoring 45 goals and winning the World Cup in 2014.

🗣️ Julian Nagelsmann on whether Thomas Muller should be his assistant at the World Cup next year:



