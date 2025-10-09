Prediction on game Win DR Congo Odds: 2.15 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 10, as part of the World Cup qualifiers, Togo will host DR Congo on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and our prediction for this crucial clash.

Match preview

After eight rounds of qualification, Togo sit in fourth place in their group with seven points, having lost all hope of reaching the World Cup. Under the guidance of Dare Nibombe, the team has played four matches this year, suffering two defeats—against Mauritania and Senegal (both 0-2). They've managed one win and one draw: a 2-2 stalemate with Mauritania and a narrow 1-0 victory over Sudan.

This match is all about pride for Togo, who have a chance to prove themselves against a tough opponent. Despite boasting one of the weakest attacks in Group B, Togo have shown they can create plenty of dangerous chances in front of goal.

For DR Congo, the stakes couldn't be higher. Currently second in the group with 16 points—just two behind Senegal—DR Congo are also only fifth among the best second-placed teams in the intermediate standings. They must win their remaining two matches and hope their rivals slip up.

This year, in World Cup qualifying, DR Congo have played four matches: three wins—against South Sudan (1-0), Mauritania (2-0), and again South Sudan (4-1). Their only setback came in the eighth round against direct qualification rivals Senegal. DR Congo raced to a 2-0 lead by the 33rd minute, prompting a more defensive approach. However, Senegal struck back with three goals, including a decisive one in the 87th minute, leading to a costly loss of points in the race for a World Cup berth.

Probable lineups

Togo: Mensa, Fofana, Boma, Djene, Bede, Romao, Claude, Karim, Yenoussi, Klidje, Laba

DR Congo: Berto, Masuaku, Wan-Bissaka, Moutoussamy, Mbemba, Kayembe, Batubinsika, Sadiki, Wissa, Bakambu, Elia

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between these teams, DR Congo have won four times, with one draw

Togo have won just one of their last seven matches

DR Congo have scored in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

I see DR Congo as the clear favorites here—they simply have to take all three points. No excuses: the team must deliver at their best if they want to stay in the World Cup hunt. My prediction: DR Congo to win at odds of 2.15