Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions South Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025

South Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
South Sudan vs Senegal prediction Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
South Sudan South Sudan
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 10 oct 2025, 08:00
- : -
International,
Senegal Senegal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 10, 2025, at Juba Stadium, the 9th round of the African World Cup qualifiers will see South Sudan face off against Senegal.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

  • South Sudan are winless in their last 5 matches.
  • Senegal have won 4 of their last 5 games.
  • The teams have met only once before: Senegal won 4-0.
  • Senegal top the group, while South Sudan sit at the bottom.

Match preview:

The teams are at opposite ends of the table: the hosts are fighting for pride, while Senegal continue their confident march towards a spot in the finals.

South Sudan try to stay organized in defense, but the quality of their opponents often makes it tough to keep a clean sheet. Senegal, on the other hand, have shown consistency and composure — their powerful attack, led by European club stars, could settle the outcome as early as the first half.

The match promises to be dictated by the visitors, who will be looking not only to secure three points but also to boost their goal difference — a key factor in the race for first place in the group.

Probable lineups:

  • South Sudan: Mavit, Taban, Toha, Pal, Okocha, Majak, Shol, Yuel, Okello.
  • Senegal: Mendy, Diatta, Sék, Koulibaly, Diouf, Camara, Gueye, Gueye, Mané, Jackson, Ndiaye.

South Sudan vs Senegal prediction:

This looks set to be a high-scoring encounter. Senegal clearly outclass their opponents, and their attacking line alone could break through the hosts’ defense multiple times. South Sudan, playing at home, might manage to get on the scoresheet to the delight of their fans, but holding off the visitors’ onslaught will be a massive challenge.

My prediction — total goals over 3.
Senegal should score confidently, and with an open game, there’s every chance we’ll see at least four goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
