"This is the most honest decision" - Jordi Alba on his choice to retire from football

The Spaniard felt he could no longer give his all on the pitch
Football news Today, 08:25
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba has explained the reasons behind his decision to end his professional football career, emphasizing that he reached this conclusion consciously and calmly.

Details: According to the player, he did not want to continue playing if he could no longer give one hundred percent on the field.

"When I found myself in a situation where I wasn't going to give everything at one hundred percent, I preferred to step aside. I think now is the right time," said Jordi Alba.

Jordi Alba admitted that retiring from football was not an easy decision, but it was one he considered carefully. Despite being in good physical shape, he felt the moment had come to stop and act honestly towards himself and the sport.

"Obviously, this was a decision I had to announce. I understood that a measured approach was the best one. Physically, I'm still fine, but after thinking it over, I believe this is the most honest and fair decision," Alba stated.

Recall: Neymar could join Inter Miami and reunite the legendary trio.

