In the early hours of Sunday, October 12, the MLS regular season brings us an exciting clash between Orlando City and Vancouver Whitecaps. The match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. CET, and here’s a betting tip for this encounter.

Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last three matches, with three draws and a win.

Vancouver Whitecaps are enjoying an impressive ten-match unbeaten streak, with four draws and six victories.

Vancouver have scored at least one goal in each of their last 14 matches, while Orlando have done so in seven straight games.

Orlando have conceded in seven consecutive matches, and Vancouver in four.

In the Western Conference, Vancouver boast the most prolific attack with 63 goals scored.

Vancouver have kept a clean sheet in 28% of their games this season, compared to Orlando’s 13%.

This season, Orlando have not lost a single match without scoring, while Vancouver have six such defeats.

The last time these sides met was back in 2019, when Orlando defeated Vancouver 1–0.

Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match Preview

Orlando City are fighting to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. After 32 games, the Lions have collected 53 points. They currently hold a ten-point cushion over the tenth spot, but the battle for positioning is still intense. They are only two points ahead of tenth place and trail fourth by three, meaning Orlando still have plenty of motivation to push for a higher finish.

Vancouver Whitecaps made headlines this summer by signing Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, who joined the MLS to continue his career with the Canadian side. The Whitecaps are in superb form, going ten matches unbeaten. With 60 points from 32 games, they are tied for first place with San Diego, only trailing on tiebreakers. However, nothing is guaranteed yet — they are just two points clear of fourth place, so complacency could be costly.

Probable Lineups

Orlando City: Gallese, Jansson, Adrián Marín, Freeman, Brekalo, Herbert, Atuesta, Angulo, Pašalić, Ojeda, Muriel

Vancouver Whitecaps: Takaoka, Laborda, Johnson, Ocampo, Müller, Cubas, Priso, Berhalter, Ahmed, Nelson, Rafael

Prediction

Both teams are in solid form and fully motivated in the race for playoff positions. The suggested bet for this game is over 3 total goals.