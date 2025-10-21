ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership

“They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership

The conflict between the parties continues to escalate.
Football news Today, 11:43
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership Getty Images

At the end of December, Barcelona and Villarreal are set to face each other in Miami, USA — but not everyone is pleased with this decision. Among the dissenting voices is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Details: Speaking at a press conference ahead of a UEFA Champions League match, the Belgian goalkeeper stated that the move undermines fair competition and that he strongly opposes it.

Quote: “Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami? I disagree with that. It sabotages the competition. I don’t approve of it,” Courtois commented.

He also drew attention to what he sees as La Liga’s censorship of player protests. According to Courtois, the league’s leadership is being manipulative and concealing the truth.

Quote: “La Liga censoring players’ protests? I don’t understand why people are surprised. I’ve never seen the president of any league speak the way he (Tebas) does. They’re trying to hide something. This is manipulation,” said the goalkeeper.

Reminder: La Liga has approved the league match between Barcelona and Villarreal to be played in Miami, but the Catalans’ fiercest rivals remain firmly opposed and have filed a complaint with CONCACAF.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
"We need to invest in him and support him" - Xabi Alonso comments on Real’s young talent Mastantuono Football news Today, 12:55 "We need to invest in him and support him" - Xabi Alonso comments on Real’s young talent Mastantuono
"There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US Football news Today, 11:37 "There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US
Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona’s match in Miami Football news Today, 10:54 Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona’s match in Miami
Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise" Football news Today, 10:03 Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise"
David Alaba of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:37 More trouble! David Alaba to miss El Clásico due to injury
Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico Football news Today, 05:55 Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico
Related Tournament News
Doesn't hide his desire to return. Real plan to bring back Nico Paz in winter Football news 19 oct 2025, 15:53 Doesn't hide his desire to return. Real plan to bring back Nico Paz in winter
Controversial moment early in Getafe vs Real Madrid: Was it a penalty for Real? Football news 19 oct 2025, 15:27 Controversial moment early in the Getafe vs Real Madrid match: was it a penalty for Getafe?
Yamal scores the 'presidential penalty' in Kings League and dedicates his goal to girlfriend Nicki Nicole Football news 19 oct 2025, 12:21 Yamal scores the 'presidential penalty' in Kings League and dedicates his goal to girlfriend Nicki Nicole
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores