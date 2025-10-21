“They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership

The conflict between the parties continues to escalate.

At the end of December, Barcelona and Villarreal are set to face each other in Miami, USA — but not everyone is pleased with this decision. Among the dissenting voices is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Details: Speaking at a press conference ahead of a UEFA Champions League match, the Belgian goalkeeper stated that the move undermines fair competition and that he strongly opposes it.

Quote: “Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami? I disagree with that. It sabotages the competition. I don’t approve of it,” Courtois commented.

He also drew attention to what he sees as La Liga’s censorship of player protests. According to Courtois, the league’s leadership is being manipulative and concealing the truth.

Quote: “La Liga censoring players’ protests? I don’t understand why people are surprised. I’ve never seen the president of any league speak the way he (Tebas) does. They’re trying to hide something. This is manipulation,” said the goalkeeper.

Reminder: La Liga has approved the league match between Barcelona and Villarreal to be played in Miami, but the Catalans’ fiercest rivals remain firmly opposed and have filed a complaint with CONCACAF.