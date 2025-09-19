They took their time. UEFA finally delivers verdict on PSG vs Man City match… more than four years later

Record-breaking promptness.

Usually, UEFA authorities issue disciplinary decisions regarding players, coaches, or clubs fairly swiftly, but this time they have outdone themselves, dragging out the verdict for almost five years.

Today, September 19, UEFA's official website announced its decisions regarding the Champions League semi-final clash between PSG and Manchester City from the 2020-2021 season. The first leg took place on April 28, 2021, in Paris, where the Citizens claimed a 2-1 victory.

According to the ruling, PSG has been fined 30,000 euros for a delayed kickoff, while then-Parisian midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a two-match suspension from UEFA competitions for a serious foul play incident.

There's just one problem—the 2021-2022 season was the Senegalese player's last campaign in European competitions. In the summer of 2022, he moved to Everton, and since his transfer, the club has not featured in any European tournaments.

In this context, it's worth highlighting another equally absurd UEFA decision announced today. Slavia Prague midfielder Ondřej Kúdela has been handed a ten-match ban from all UEFA competitions for racism towards Rangers player Glen Kamara during their Europa League encounter in March 2021.

The catch? Kúdela is now 38 years old and no longer plays even in the Czech top flight, let alone in European tournaments or for the national team…