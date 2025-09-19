RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news They took their time. UEFA finally delivers verdict on PSG vs Man City match… more than four years later

They took their time. UEFA finally delivers verdict on PSG vs Man City match… more than four years later

Record-breaking promptness.
Football news Today, 14:26
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
They took their time. UEFA finally delivers verdict on PSG vs Man City match… more than four years later Getty Images

Usually, UEFA authorities issue disciplinary decisions regarding players, coaches, or clubs fairly swiftly, but this time they have outdone themselves, dragging out the verdict for almost five years.

Today, September 19, UEFA's official website announced its decisions regarding the Champions League semi-final clash between PSG and Manchester City from the 2020-2021 season. The first leg took place on April 28, 2021, in Paris, where the Citizens claimed a 2-1 victory.

According to the ruling, PSG has been fined 30,000 euros for a delayed kickoff, while then-Parisian midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a two-match suspension from UEFA competitions for a serious foul play incident.

There's just one problem—the 2021-2022 season was the Senegalese player's last campaign in European competitions. In the summer of 2022, he moved to Everton, and since his transfer, the club has not featured in any European tournaments.

In this context, it's worth highlighting another equally absurd UEFA decision announced today. Slavia Prague midfielder Ondřej Kúdela has been handed a ten-match ban from all UEFA competitions for racism towards Rangers player Glen Kamara during their Europa League encounter in March 2021.

The catch? Kúdela is now 38 years old and no longer plays even in the Czech top flight, let alone in European tournaments or for the national team…

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
QUIZ. Arsenal vs Manchester City: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 10:40 QUIZ. Arsenal vs Manchester City: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
“This will only be thanks to spending.” Pep Guardiola names the condition for Arsenal’s Premier League triumph Football news Today, 10:15 “This will only be thanks to spending.” Pep Guardiola names the condition for Arsenal’s Premier League triumph
Mikel Arteta. Football news Today, 09:44 Neville believes Arsenal must prove their title ambitions with a win over Man City
Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrate after the team's victory Football news Today, 05:48 Pep Guardiola: "Haaland is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo"
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 02:39 Revelation. Luis Enrique hopes to one day return to Barcelona
"Sometimes the devil interferes in the game" - Conte comments on De Bruyne's first-half substitution Football news Yesterday, 17:44 "Sometimes the devil interferes in the game" - Conte comments on De Bruyne's first-half substitution
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores