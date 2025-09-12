"These things happen." Slot comments on Guehi's failed transfer

Had to come clean.

At the very last moment, Liverpool were left without defender Marc Guehi, who remained at Crystal Palace on deadline day. The Reds' head coach, Arne Slot, was compelled to address the situation.

Details: The Liverpool boss admitted that it would be laughable to deny the club's pursuit of Guehi, revealing that the deal really was close to completion. Slot did not rule out revisiting the move for Guehi, stating that this decision would be addressed in the future.

Quote: "It would be funny if I denied that we were genuinely close to signing Marc. That's a well-known fact—these things happen in football. We wanted to bring him in. It's a shame we couldn't get the deal done, but we'll see what the future holds," Slot said during his press conference.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in the winter, instead focusing on next summer when he could become a free agent.