There’s hope. Frenkie de Jong pushing to be fit for Champions League clash with Newcastle

Positive news may be on the horizon for fans.

During the international break, Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong picked up an injury, which initially raised concerns.

Details: Earlier reports indicated that the Dutchman had suffered a minor issue with the external obturator muscle in his right leg, casting doubt on his availability for next week’s match against Valencia.

However, according to journalist Alex Pintanel, De Jong is now working on his recovery with the aim of being ready for Barcelona’s opening Champions League group stage fixture against Newcastle. The clash with the Magpies is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17.

Reminder: Previously, it was reported that UEFA might make an exception for the Blaugrana and create an unprecedented case in Champions League history.

By the way, Barcelona officially confirmed, the match will be staged at Estadi Johan Cruyff, since the club is currently unable to host games at Camp Nou.