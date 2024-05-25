There will be revenge! Fury officially activated the clause on holding a re-fight against Usyk

During an interview with Talk Sport Boxing, Bob Arum, the promoter of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, stated that the Gypsy King has officially activated the clause in the contract for a rematch with Alexander Usyk.

"There's a clause for a rematch, and Tyson has invoked it."

Recalling the first bout between Tyson Fury and Alexander Usyk, which took place last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the Ukrainian secured victory by a split decision and became the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Commenting on the upcoming rematch, Bob Arum expressed his confidence in Fury's victory.

"The first fight was remarkable and contentious. Many felt Tyson edged it, while some believed Usyk deserved the win. Let's see what happens in the rematch. I think there will be great interest. Regardless of the outcome, I'd like to see Tyson. I believe he will win the rematch."

It's worth noting, according to Arum, fans will have to wait longer for the upcoming bout. Earlier, the organizer of the event, Turki Al al-Sheikh, stated that the rematch would take place on October 12-13, but Fury's promoter stated otherwise.

"The bout will take place either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. It will once again be held in Riyadh. This is a contract signed by both boxers."

Arum also mentioned that next year, fans can anticipate the long-awaited mega-fight between Tyson Fury and his compatriot and former world champion, Anthony Joshua.

"This fight must happen; there has been so much talk about it, especially in Britain. I will be very surprised if this bout doesn't take place by the middle of next year at Wembley Stadium in Britain."

Recalling our update from yesterday, Alexander Usyk officially announced his decision to vacate the IBF title.