Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title

Oleksandr Usyk has prepared an official appeal to IBF President Daryl Peoples, requesting to retain his title.

The IBF President himself has confirmed this information. The Ukrainian boxer has asked to keep his IBF title until his rematch with Tyson Fury, scheduled for the fall. The association is expected to respond soon.

On May 18 in Riyadh, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk determined the first absolute world heavyweight champion since 1999. The Ukrainian won by a split decision - 112:115, 114:113, 113:114 - and he became the owner of the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championship belts.

In the ninth round, Usyk knocked down Fury, the ropes and the corner saved the Briton from falling into the ring. The boxers are planning a rematch in the fall. Usik agreed to a rematch immediately after the fight in Riyadh.

By the way, former undisputed middleweight champion Carl Froch shared his thoughts on the reasons behind former WBC champion Tyson Fury's loss. According to Froch, Tyson's father, John Fury, interfered in his son's preparation, which may have significantly hindered the Gypsy King.