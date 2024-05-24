RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title

Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title

Boxing News Yesterday, 14:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title Photo: https://x.com/usykaa

Oleksandr Usyk has prepared an official appeal to IBF President Daryl Peoples, requesting to retain his title.

The IBF President himself has confirmed this information. The Ukrainian boxer has asked to keep his IBF title until his rematch with Tyson Fury, scheduled for the fall. The association is expected to respond soon.

On May 18 in Riyadh, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk determined the first absolute world heavyweight champion since 1999. The Ukrainian won by a split decision - 112:115, 114:113, 113:114 - and he became the owner of the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championship belts.

In the ninth round, Usyk knocked down Fury, the ropes and the corner saved the Briton from falling into the ring. The boxers are planning a rematch in the fall. Usik agreed to a rematch immediately after the fight in Riyadh.

By the way, former undisputed middleweight champion Carl Froch shared his thoughts on the reasons behind former WBC champion Tyson Fury's loss. According to Froch, Tyson's father, John Fury, interfered in his son's preparation, which may have significantly hindered the Gypsy King.

Popular news
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Yesterday, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news 23 may 2024, 17:03 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:36 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:22 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Yesterday, 17:18 Real Madrid and Panathinaikos will play in the Euroleague 2024 final Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Two top EPL clubs are interested in Crystal Palace leader Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Boxing News Yesterday, 14:57 Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title Football news Yesterday, 14:47 Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Manchester City vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 14:21 FA Cup Final Manchester City – Manchester United Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024