There will be no forgiveness! Court rejects Real Madrid's appeal over Lunin's red card

Real Madrid loses its backup goalkeeper.

The court stood firm, and the arguments of the Galácticos fell on deaf ears.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Disciplinary Committee of the Spanish Football Federation has dismissed Real Madrid’s appeal regarding the sending off of their 26-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin during the recent El Clásico.

Lunin was shown a red card while on the substitutes’ bench following a clash between Real and Barcelona players at the end of the match.

The Galácticos filed an appeal, claiming they saw no wrongdoing on Lunin’s part, but the committee thought otherwise. As a result, Lunin will be forced to miss the next match, which Real Madrid will play on November 1 against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu as part of La Liga’s Matchday 11.

Last season, Lunin featured in 14 matches for Real, but has yet to make an appearance this season.

His current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2030.

