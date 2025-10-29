ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news There will be no forgiveness! Court rejects Real Madrid's appeal over Lunin's red card

There will be no forgiveness! Court rejects Real Madrid's appeal over Lunin's red card

Real Madrid loses its backup goalkeeper.
Football news Today, 07:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The court stood firm, and the arguments of the Galácticos fell on deaf ears.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Disciplinary Committee of the Spanish Football Federation has dismissed Real Madrid’s appeal regarding the sending off of their 26-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin during the recent El Clásico.

Lunin was shown a red card while on the substitutes’ bench following a clash between Real and Barcelona players at the end of the match.

The Galácticos filed an appeal, claiming they saw no wrongdoing on Lunin’s part, but the committee thought otherwise. As a result, Lunin will be forced to miss the next match, which Real Madrid will play on November 1 against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu as part of La Liga’s Matchday 11.

Last season, Lunin featured in 14 matches for Real, but has yet to make an appearance this season.

His current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2030.

Reminder: Dramatic ending to the match! The referee sends off Pedri, sparking a massive brawl

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Star moment: Kylian Mbappé meets Jannik Sinner Football news Yesterday, 14:09 Star moment: Kylian Mbappé meets Jannik Sinner
The rules are the same for everyone! Vinícius could face punishment after El Clásico incident Football news Yesterday, 13:29 The rules are the same for everyone! Vinícius could face punishment after El Clásico incident
Problems arise: Trent struggling to adapt at Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 10:21 Problems arise: Trent struggling to adapt at Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid interacts with teammate Toni Kroos of Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 06:58 "This is an exceptional emotional situation." - Toni Kroos defends Vinícius
Serious oversight! Lamine Yamal's social media content to be monitored Football news Yesterday, 05:06 Serious oversight! Lamine Yamal's social media content to be monitored
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona shows his dejection during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 03:41 El Clásico aftermath! RFEF states they have no complaints about Lamine Yamal's conduct
Related Tournament News
"Let him enjoy it" - Iñaki Peña backs Lamine Yamal after social media controversy Football news Today, 08:36 "Let him enjoy it" - Iñaki Peña backs Lamine Yamal after social media controversy
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Football news 27 oct 2025, 13:44 All clear! Robert Lewandowski recovers from injury and rejoins full training
Real Madrid to appeal red card shown to Lunin Football news 27 oct 2025, 09:13 Real Madrid to appeal red card shown to Lunin
Rayo Vallecano forced to alter pitch dimensions at home stadium. The reason revealed Football news 26 oct 2025, 17:31 Rayo Vallecano forced to alter pitch dimensions at home stadium. The reason revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores