There was a lot of unfounded speculation. ter Stegen issues a statement

There has been a flurry of news surrounding Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen recently, including talk of a rift between the club and the player. The German shot-stopper has now decided to break his silence with an official statement.

Details: On his Instagram page, he posted a message highlighting that the past few months have been challenging for him both physically and personally. Nevertheless, his top priority has always been to return to the pitch and help Barcelona.

Quote: "The last few months have been tough for me, both physically and personally. My priority has always been to get back on the pitch and help the team. The decision to undergo surgery was made together with the medical staff and approved by the club to protect my long-term career. There has been a lot of unfounded speculation. I want to clarify that all signings and contract extensions were completed before my operation. It's unfair to suggest that my injury was used to register others. I have always acted professionally and respectfully. I love Barça, this city, and the fans deeply. My commitment to the club is unquestionable. I'm ready to work with the club's management to find a constructive solution to this situation. Much may have changed, but one thing will never change: I love you, culers," wrote ter Stegen.

Reminder: Barcelona officially stripped the German goalkeeper of the captain's armband, a move that followed an internal disciplinary investigation within the club.