RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news There was a lot of unfounded speculation. ter Stegen issues a statement

There was a lot of unfounded speculation. ter Stegen issues a statement

Response from the German goalkeeper.
Football news Today, 13:33
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
There was a lot of unfounded speculation. ter Stegen issues a statement Getty Images

There has been a flurry of news surrounding Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen recently, including talk of a rift between the club and the player. The German shot-stopper has now decided to break his silence with an official statement.

Details: On his Instagram page, he posted a message highlighting that the past few months have been challenging for him both physically and personally. Nevertheless, his top priority has always been to return to the pitch and help Barcelona.

Quote: "The last few months have been tough for me, both physically and personally. My priority has always been to get back on the pitch and help the team.

The decision to undergo surgery was made together with the medical staff and approved by the club to protect my long-term career.

There has been a lot of unfounded speculation. I want to clarify that all signings and contract extensions were completed before my operation. It's unfair to suggest that my injury was used to register others.

I have always acted professionally and respectfully. I love Barça, this city, and the fans deeply. My commitment to the club is unquestionable.

I'm ready to work with the club's management to find a constructive solution to this situation.

Much may have changed, but one thing will never change: I love you, culers," wrote ter Stegen.

Reminder: Barcelona officially stripped the German goalkeeper of the captain's armband, a move that followed an internal disciplinary investigation within the club.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores