There was a fight in the Manchester United dressing room

Manchester United players are embroiled in a scandal.

The media learned about the conflict between the players after the defeat in the Premier League match. We are talking about the home match of the fifth round of the English Championship between the Red Devils and Brighton. The guests won this game with a score of 3:1.

According to information from The Sun, a conflict occurred in the Manchester United dressing room after the game with Brighton, which involved four players. Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay got into an argument, as did Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

At the same time, team coach Erik ten Hag was forced to intervene in the dispute and restored order in the team.

Let us remind you that after five rounds, Manchester United has six points and is in 13th place in the Premier League standings. The team made their worst start in the English Championship since 1989.

Interestingly, the team itself has not yet made any official announcements about the conflict between the players. Most likely, this will never be reported.