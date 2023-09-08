There are only two clubs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can go to

Mamuka Dzhugeli, agent of the striker of the Georgian national team and the Italian “Napoli” Khvichi Kvaratskhelia, spoke about the future plans of the star football player.

According to the agent, while his client is not considering leaving Napoli.

At the same time, he named two clubs in which Khvicha sees himself in the future.

"When the time comes and Khvicha is ready to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, we will evaluate that prospect," he said.

The agent noted that while such players as Osimhen, Di Lorenzo and Zielinski play for Napoli, this is a strong team. Therefore, Khwich has no need to look for a new job yet.

“He feels at home here. He never spoke about the desire to change the team, such a situation never arose. So far, the issue of extending the contract has not been discussed. We are happy with our current contract and Khvichi's main goal is to defend the league title and go as far as possible in the Champions League,” said Jugheli.

It should be noted that after the first season in Napoli, the estimated cost of the Georgian player is € 85 million.