Theft! Netherlands national team loses Memphis Depay due to stolen passport

The player fell victim to thieves.
Football news Today, 11:35
Memphis Depay of Corinthians reacts during a Brasileirao 2025 match between Corinthians Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

A headache for Koeman.

Details: According to ESPN, 31-year-old Corinthians forward and Netherlands international Memphis Depay will miss the match against Malta after losing his passport while traveling to the game.

Reports say Depay did everything possible to make the flight, even attempting to board the plane without his passport, but all efforts proved futile.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has already commented on the situation:

"It's unfortunate, first and foremost for Memphis, but for us as well. Naturally, you want to have the full squad ready for the international break. At the same time, this is an unforeseen circumstance." Koeman said.

He is expected to land at Schiphol Airport tomorrow morning and could rejoin the squad.

Reminder: History rewritten! Depay becomes Netherlands' all-time top scorer

