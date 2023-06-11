The winner of the playoff for a place in the Eredivisie has been determined
Football news Today, 15:15
Photo: Instagram "Almere City" / Author unknown
The winner of the play-off for a place in the Eredivisie is "Almere City," who defeated "Emmen" in the final and secured a spot in the top division.
In the second leg of the final, "Almere City" won away with a score of 2-1. The goals were scored by Rajiv van La Parra and Yorrit Smits for the visitors, while Yari Vlak scored the only goal for the hosts.
"Almere City" was founded in 2001 and has reached the Eredivisie for the first time in its history.
"Emmen" - "Almere City" - 1:2 (0:0) - first leg - 0:2
Goals: Van La Parra, 50 - 0:1, Smits, 53 - 0:2, Vlak, 58 - 1:2
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Football news 09 june 2023, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 "Kvaradona" - the best young player of the Champions League Football news Today, 16:15 UEFA has named the team of the Champions League season 2022/2023 Football news Today, 15:55 Josep Guardiola has decided on his future Football news Today, 15:42 Newcastle close to signing England midfielder Football news Today, 15:30 Real Madrid could buy 2022 world champions Football news Today, 15:17 Ukraine lost to Kazakhstan in the World Cup final Football news Today, 15:15 The winner of the playoff for a place in the Eredivisie has been determined Football news Today, 14:56 Manchester United want to buy French striker Football news Today, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 14:30 Modric received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football 12 june 2023 Newell’s Old Boys vs Union de Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on June 12, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Banfield vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Instituto vs Racing Avellaneda predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Velez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023