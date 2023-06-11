The winner of the playoff for a place in the Eredivisie has been determined

The winner of the play-off for a place in the Eredivisie is "Almere City," who defeated "Emmen" in the final and secured a spot in the top division.

In the second leg of the final, "Almere City" won away with a score of 2-1. The goals were scored by Rajiv van La Parra and Yorrit Smits for the visitors, while Yari Vlak scored the only goal for the hosts.

"Almere City" was founded in 2001 and has reached the Eredivisie for the first time in its history.

"Emmen" - "Almere City" - 1:2 (0:0) - first leg - 0:2

Goals: Van La Parra, 50 - 0:1, Smits, 53 - 0:2, Vlak, 58 - 1:2