The transfer of Messi to Barcelona may not take place
Football news Today, 15:55
Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown
The transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentine national team player Lionel Messi to Barcelona may not happen, according to journalist Gerard Romero.
"There may be serious difficulties in Messi's transfer. It may require a miracle to make it happen. I'm not saying that the transfer is impossible, but at the moment, it will be very difficult to achieve. The chances are slim," Romero said.
It is worth noting that the contract of the 35-year-old Messi with PSG expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, the forward can move to a new club for free. Offers have been made to the Argentine from "Al-Hilal" in Saudi Arabia and "Inter Miami" in the United States.
