The transfer is complete! Official: Mateo Retegui joins Al-Qadsiah

Another star has landed in the Saudi Pro League.

Details: Today, Al-Qadsiah officially announced on their X social media page the signing of 26-year-old Italy international and Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui.

Reports indicate the transfer fee amounted to €65 million, with the contract running until 2028. Further details of the deal are expected to be revealed soon.

Retegui finished last season as Serie A's top scorer, netting 25 goals. He made 49 appearances for Atalanta across all competitions during the campaign, tallying a total of 28 goals and providing 9 assists.

Despite strong interest from numerous European clubs, Mateo ultimately chose to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Reminder: The plans remain unchanged. Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman still wants to leave Atalanta