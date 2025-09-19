RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “The time has come.” Jérôme Boateng announces retirement

“The time has come.” Jérôme Boateng announces retirement

The end of an era.
Football news Today, 15:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“The time has come.” Jérôme Boateng announces retirement Getty Images

Jérôme Boateng enjoyed several outstanding seasons with Bayern Munich and the German national team. Yet every story eventually reaches its conclusion.

Details: Boateng officially announced on his social media page that he is retiring from professional football.

Quote: “Family. Friends. Fans. The time has come,” Boateng captioned his video.

Boateng spent 10 seasons with Bayern Munich, making 363 appearances and winning 25 trophies. His haul includes nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League triumphs. In 2014, he was crowned world champion with the German national team.

He also played for Hertha, Hamburg, Manchester City, Lyon, Salernitana, and LASK.

Reminder: Bayern Munich’s 25-year-old defender Josip Stanišić has suffered a medial ligament injury to his right knee.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Germany Germany Schedule Germany News
Related Team News
Jackson’s agent reveals Bayern Munich’s options for buying the striker Football news Today, 09:48 Jackson’s agent reveals Bayern Munich’s options for buying the striker
Luis Díaz Explains Why He Chose Bayern Over Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Luis Díaz Explains Why He Chose Bayern Over Barcelona
Josip Stanisic of Bayern Munich receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 11:33 Another setback! The nature of Stanišić's injury revealed. Bayern at risk of losing another defender
"I hope I don't look that old" - Neuer reacts to overtaking Matthäus to become the club's oldest player to play in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 11:13 "I hope I don't look that old" - Neuer reacts to overtaking Matthäus to become the club's oldest player to play in the Champions League
A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal Football news 17 sep 2025, 16:42 A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal
Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record Football news 17 sep 2025, 16:21 Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores