“The time has come.” Jérôme Boateng announces retirement

The end of an era.

Jérôme Boateng enjoyed several outstanding seasons with Bayern Munich and the German national team. Yet every story eventually reaches its conclusion.

Details: Boateng officially announced on his social media page that he is retiring from professional football.

Quote: “Family. Friends. Fans. The time has come,” Boateng captioned his video.

Boateng spent 10 seasons with Bayern Munich, making 363 appearances and winning 25 trophies. His haul includes nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League triumphs. In 2014, he was crowned world champion with the German national team.

He also played for Hertha, Hamburg, Manchester City, Lyon, Salernitana, and LASK.

