The three-time Olympic swimming champion has tested positive for COVID

The continued participation of three-time Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty in the 2024 Olympics is in doubt.

Just 24 hours after competing in the 100-meter breaststroke, where Peaty won a silver medal, the British swimmer tested positive for COVID-19.

Peaty will certainly miss the remaining individual races, but he has a chance to return for the relays scheduled for August 3-4.

The 29-year-old Briton won two gold medals in Tokyo 2020 and one gold medal in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Peaty is also an eight-time world champion.