A swimmer from the Brazilian national team was excluded from the squad. What is the reason?

A swimmer from the Brazilian national team was excluded from the squad. What is the reason?

Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 02:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A swimmer from the Brazilian national team was excluded from the squad. What is the reason?

A scandal has erupted within the Brazilian national team at the 2024 Olympic Games due to a breach of discipline on a competition day.

According to Globo, swimmers Ana Carolina Vieira and Gabriel Santos, who are teammates and partners in private life, left the Olympic village without permission on the night of July 26.

The head of Brazil's swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, stated that the two athletes were caught violating the rules through their social media posts.

"Everyone knows we came here to work, not to relax or have fun. We are here to work for Brazil," said Otsuka.

The incident could have ended with a warning, but Ana Carolina contested the Brazilian committee's decision to punish her and did so in an aggressive and disrespectful manner. As a result, she was excluded from Brazil's Olympic squad and will now return home. Santos received only a warning.

"She violated the code of conduct, reacting very harshly to the technical decision. She was aggressive, and we cannot lose focus on the competition, which is paramount. There was no other option. I am not pleased with the situation, but we had no choice.

We tried to speak with her twice by the pool, then a third time. Her attitude remained unchanged. I can't even recall the exact words she used, but she said a lot of nonsense," said Otsuka.

For the 22-year-old Vieira, this was her second Olympics. The 28-year-old Santos will continue to compete in his third Olympic Games.

Tajikistani judoka Nurali Emomali ended his Olympic run due to a severe elbow dislocation.

