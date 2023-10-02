The tax authority is demanding £125 million in the Premier League

Premier League clubs are required to pay £125 million to the British tax authority, according to the BBC.

According to data collected by the accounting group UHY Hacker Young, this amount is more than double the £58.7 million that Premier League clubs had to pay for the previous period. The returned payments included national insurance on agent fees and image rights, as well as tax on payments in kind. Additionally, this sum includes payments for airfares and accommodation for players and their families.

The UK's tax and customs authority continues to investigate the activities of clubs and the Premier League. They are monitoring agreements between agents and teams to ensure transparency and compliance, as there is information that some parties are concealing expenses and not fully disclosing their financial dealings.