The strongest squad! Kaizer Chiefs announce lineup for CAF Confederation Cup clash against Kabuscorp SCP

Amakhosi are ready for Saturday's match.

There's a lot at stake, so only the best have made the cut.

Details: This Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will face Angolan side Kabuscorp SCP in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off qualifiers. In light of this, the Amakhosi have released a list of 22 players traveling to Angola:

Brandon Petersen.

Bruce Bvuma.

Fiacre Ntwari.

Zitha Kwinika.

Aden McCarthy.

Inacio Miguel.

Reeve Frosler.

Bradley Cross.

Paseka Mako.

George Matlou.

Sifisihle Ndlovu.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Thabo Cele.

Mfundo Vilakazi.

Mduduzi Shabalala.

Gaston Sirino.

Glody Lilepo.

Pule Mmodi.

Ashley du Preez.

Flavio da Silva.

Wandile Duba.

The Soweto giants return to CAF interclub competitions for the first time since their 2020/21 CAF Champions League final run. This time, however, they're competing in the continent's second-tier club competition.

The clash between Kabuscorp and Kaizer Chiefs is set for this Saturday in Angola.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with head coach