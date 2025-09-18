RU RU ES ES FR FR
The strongest squad! Kaizer Chiefs announce lineup for CAF Confederation Cup clash against Kabuscorp SCP

Amakhosi are ready for Saturday's match.
Football news Today, 13:25
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs announce lineup for CAF Confederation Cup clash against Kabuscorp SCP https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

There's a lot at stake, so only the best have made the cut.

Details: This Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will face Angolan side Kabuscorp SCP in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off qualifiers. In light of this, the Amakhosi have released a list of 22 players traveling to Angola:

  • Brandon Petersen.
  • Bruce Bvuma.
  • Fiacre Ntwari.
  • Zitha Kwinika.
  • Aden McCarthy.
  • Inacio Miguel.
  • Reeve Frosler.
  • Bradley Cross.
  • Paseka Mako.
  • George Matlou.
  • Sifisihle Ndlovu.
  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.
  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
  • Thabo Cele.
  • Mfundo Vilakazi.
  • Mduduzi Shabalala.
  • Gaston Sirino.
  • Glody Lilepo.
  • Pule Mmodi.
  • Ashley du Preez.
  • Flavio da Silva.
  • Wandile Duba.

The Soweto giants return to CAF interclub competitions for the first time since their 2020/21 CAF Champions League final run. This time, however, they're competing in the continent's second-tier club competition.

The clash between Kabuscorp and Kaizer Chiefs is set for this Saturday in Angola.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with head coach

