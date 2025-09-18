The strongest squad! Kaizer Chiefs announce lineup for CAF Confederation Cup clash against Kabuscorp SCP
Amakhosi are ready for Saturday's match.
There's a lot at stake, so only the best have made the cut.
Details: This Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will face Angolan side Kabuscorp SCP in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off qualifiers. In light of this, the Amakhosi have released a list of 22 players traveling to Angola:
- Brandon Petersen.
- Bruce Bvuma.
- Fiacre Ntwari.
- Zitha Kwinika.
- Aden McCarthy.
- Inacio Miguel.
- Reeve Frosler.
- Bradley Cross.
- Paseka Mako.
- George Matlou.
- Sifisihle Ndlovu.
- Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.
- Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
- Thabo Cele.
- Mfundo Vilakazi.
- Mduduzi Shabalala.
- Gaston Sirino.
- Glody Lilepo.
- Pule Mmodi.
- Ashley du Preez.
- Flavio da Silva.
- Wandile Duba.
The Soweto giants return to CAF interclub competitions for the first time since their 2020/21 CAF Champions League final run. This time, however, they're competing in the continent's second-tier club competition.
The clash between Kabuscorp and Kaizer Chiefs is set for this Saturday in Angola.
Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with head coach