The strongest prevails! Atlético Madrid emerge as the frontrunner for Antony

The Brazilian transfer saga is nearing its conclusion.

Details: According to iNews, Atlético Madrid are now the sole contender left in the race for Manchester United’s 25-year-old Brazilian winger, Antony.

Reports indicate that Betis failed to secure the funds required to meet the English club’s €40 million asking price for the player.

Meanwhile, Atlético have stayed in negotiations and agreed to pay the necessary amount to the Red Devils. Talks between the parties are ongoing, and it should soon become clear whether Antony will don the Atlético Madrid shirt or return to Manchester United.

Last season, Antony played for Betis on loan. During his stint with the team, he quickly became one of their attacking leaders, tallying 9 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is currently valued at €35 million.

Reminder: Chose Betis. Antony rejected Como and wants to remain in La Liga