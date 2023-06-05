The star of Lazio has received a generous offer from Al-Ahli

Striker of Lazio and the Italian national team, Ciro Immobile, could move to Al-Ahli, according to lazio4arab.com.

According to the source, the player has received a very generous offer from the Saudi club in financial terms. The forward has not yet made a decision but is leaning towards the transfer.

In the current season, 33-year-old Immobile has played 38 matches for Lazio in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.