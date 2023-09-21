RU RU NG NG
Main News Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return

Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return

Football news Today, 12:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The sporting director of Bayern Munich has responded to Tottenham's boss regarding Kane Photo: Kane's Instagram

Tottenham's boss, Daniel Levy, has stated that Kane's contract contains a clause for a return transfer, and they wish for the striker to come back, as reported by Sky Sports.

The sporting director of Bayern has replied to this statement. He mentioned that they do not wish to disclose the details of the four-year contract. Harry Kane is delighted to be in Bayern, and the club has ambitious plans for the next few years with this player in their ranks. They envision a long-term partnership with the striker.

It is worth reminding that Levy confirmed to the fans that the "Spurs" included an option for Kane's return to Bayern in the agreement. He mentioned that over a considerable period, Tottenham representatives attempted to negotiate with Kane for an extension of his contract, whether for the long or short term. However, the player made it clear to the club's leadership that he wished to leave and join another team.

Levy admitted that they reluctantly agreed to let the player go. Kane's achievements at the club are significant, and he has shown himself as a true professional. Harry has inspired many players who aspire to be like him.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Tottenham
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:10 Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return Football news Today, 11:11 Manchester United have conceded more than three goals in three matches in a row Football news Today, 09:45 João Cancelo has shared his emotions regarding his transfer to Barcelona. Football news Today, 08:29 Paul Scholes harshly criticized Manchester United performance Football news Today, 08:02 Klopp said whether Liverpool will fight to win the Europa League Football news Today, 07:45 Joao Felix named the reason for leaving Atletico Football news Today, 07:12 “Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern Football news Today, 06:17 Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player Football news Today, 06:09 Messi will miss Inter Miami's next match Football news Today, 05:35 Sturm's young footballer will miss the Europa League match for an unusual reason
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Marseille predictions and betting tip on September 21, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023