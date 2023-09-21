Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return

Tottenham's boss, Daniel Levy, has stated that Kane's contract contains a clause for a return transfer, and they wish for the striker to come back, as reported by Sky Sports.

The sporting director of Bayern has replied to this statement. He mentioned that they do not wish to disclose the details of the four-year contract. Harry Kane is delighted to be in Bayern, and the club has ambitious plans for the next few years with this player in their ranks. They envision a long-term partnership with the striker.

It is worth reminding that Levy confirmed to the fans that the "Spurs" included an option for Kane's return to Bayern in the agreement. He mentioned that over a considerable period, Tottenham representatives attempted to negotiate with Kane for an extension of his contract, whether for the long or short term. However, the player made it clear to the club's leadership that he wished to leave and join another team.

Levy admitted that they reluctantly agreed to let the player go. Kane's achievements at the club are significant, and he has shown himself as a true professional. Harry has inspired many players who aspire to be like him.