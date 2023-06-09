The Spanish soccer legend has finished his career and will work as a driver

Spanish Betis winger Joaquin Sanchez has finished his career at the age of 41.

On June 4, he played his last match for the team.

The Spaniard played a total of 622 games in the Spanish league, breaking the record for most games. Joaquin won the Spanish Cup three times.

For the Spanish national team Joaquin played 51 matches and scored 4 goals.

According to media reports, Joaquin was offered a job as a club bus driver after his career ended, which he accepted.