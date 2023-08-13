RU RU
Main News The situation with Mbappe could change dramatically

The situation with Mbappe could change dramatically

Football news Today, 04:00
The situation with Mbappe could change dramatically Photo: PSG twitter

The situation with France captain Kylian Mbappe and his extension of the contract with PSG could seriously change.

As journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos writes on his Twitter page, the parties have begun to communicate more actively lately. There is a possibility that they will be able to reach an agreement to extend cooperation.

As you know, the Frenchman refused to renew his agreement and next summer, in this case, he will receive the status of a free agent. Top clubs are ready to take advantage of the situation, which are not averse to signing one of the best football players in the world, and even for free.

Recall that earlier Mbappe was not included in the application for the first match of PSG in the French championship against Lorient (0:0). Along with him, Neymar was also out of the application.

Previous media statements have suggested that the 24-year-old Mbappe has finally decided not to leave PSG until the end of his contract, which runs until the summer of 2024. It was also reported that if the club did not sell him this summer, he would be removed from the first team for the entire new season.

Mbappe made 43 appearances for PSG last season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 00:00 Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper
"Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain Football news Yesterday, 17:39 "Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain
Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:55 Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup
PSG complete transfer of Barcelona star: Mbappé is a replacement Football news Yesterday, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star
Harry Kane moves to Bayern Football news Yesterday, 05:47 Harry Kane moves to Bayern
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 The situation with Mbappe could change dramatically Football news Today, 03:00 Neymar made a serious offer Football news Today, 02:00 Tottenham Hotspur names new team captain after Harry Kane exit Football news Today, 01:50 Inter have agreed to the transfer of the Brazilian defender Football news Today, 01:29 Chelsea in talks to sign Danish veteran goalkeeper Football news Today, 01:10 Barcelona close to signing Manchester City and Portugal star Football news Today, 00:35 Wolfsburg buy Danish defender for €13m Football news Today, 00:00 Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 17:39 "Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain Football news Yesterday, 16:57 PSG couldn't win Ligue 1 matchday 1 without Mbappe and Neymar
Sport Predictions
Football Today Nantes vs Toulouse predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Osasuna predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football Today Villarreal vs Betis predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football Today Getafe vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs Santos predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Cadiz vs Alaves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Manchester United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023