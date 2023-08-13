The situation with Mbappe could change dramatically

The situation with France captain Kylian Mbappe and his extension of the contract with PSG could seriously change.

As journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos writes on his Twitter page, the parties have begun to communicate more actively lately. There is a possibility that they will be able to reach an agreement to extend cooperation.

As you know, the Frenchman refused to renew his agreement and next summer, in this case, he will receive the status of a free agent. Top clubs are ready to take advantage of the situation, which are not averse to signing one of the best football players in the world, and even for free.

Recall that earlier Mbappe was not included in the application for the first match of PSG in the French championship against Lorient (0:0). Along with him, Neymar was also out of the application.

Previous media statements have suggested that the 24-year-old Mbappe has finally decided not to leave PSG until the end of his contract, which runs until the summer of 2024. It was also reported that if the club did not sell him this summer, he would be removed from the first team for the entire new season.

Mbappe made 43 appearances for PSG last season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.