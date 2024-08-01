The semifinal pairs for the women's tennis tournament at the Olympics have been determined

The Olympic Women's Tennis Tournament has completed all quarter-final matches and determined the semi-final pairs.

The following tennis players have reached the top four: Iga Svientek, Qinwen Zheng, Anna Karolina Schmidlova and Donna Vekic. The semi-final pairs have also been formed:

Iga Sviontek - Qin Wen Zheng

Anna Schmidlova - Donna Vekic

The matches will take place on Thursday, 1 August.

The Dailysports team has prepared for you the schedule of the competitions in which the medals will be played on this day.