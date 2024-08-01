Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on August 1?

The 2024 Olympic Games, which are taking place in Paris, will host the sixth competition day. On Thursday, 1 August, 18 sets of medals will be awarded.

The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule of the competitions where medals will be awarded on this day. Please note that the events start at the Central European Time.

Race Walking

07:30 20 km, men

09:20 20 km, women

Rifle shooting

09:30 Three-position, 50m, men

Academic rowing

11:18 Pairs of two, women

11:30 doubles, men

11:50 quadruple sculls, women

12:10 quadruple sculls, men

Sailing

14:43 Sculls, men

15:43 Sculls, women

Judo

16:00 up to 100 kg, men

16:00 Judo, up to 78 kg, women

Rowing slalom

17:20 kayaking, men

Artistic gymnastics

18:15 all-around, women

Fencing

20:30 foil, women's teams

Swimming

20:30 butterfly, 200 m, women

20:38 200 m backstroke, men

21:11 200 m backstroke, women

22:03 4x200 m relay, women

