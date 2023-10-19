RU RU NG NG
The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known

Football news Today, 11:15
According to the Los Angeles Times, Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in MLS.

It is reported that Messi's base salary for the 2023 season will be $12 million, and his guaranteed compensation will be over $20 million. Guaranteed compensation includes both the base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses paid out annually during the player's contract.

Both figures are record-breaking for the league but make up less than half of what Messi is expected to earn during each of his two and a half seasons in the USA. Deals with Adidas, sportswear manufacturer Fanatics, and the streaming service Apple TV's MLS Season Pass are expected to increase Messi's earnings to $50-60 million annually.

If these estimates prove accurate, Messi's income will rival the most lucrative contracts in the three leading U.S. sports leagues. Stephen Curry was the highest-paid NBA player last season with $48 million, Joe Burrow leads the NFL with a $55 million contract, and Justin Verlander tops MLB with $43.3 million.

Former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets earn $1 million and $1.25 million in base salary, respectively.

In the top three highest-paid MLS players, alongside Messi, are Lorenzo Insigne from Toronto (base salary of $7.5 million and guaranteed compensation of $15.4 million) and Xherdan Shaqiri from Chicago Fire (base salary of $7.35 million and guaranteed compensation of $8.153 million).

