The sailing medal races at the Olympics have been canceled. What happened?

On Thursday, August 1, the final sailing races in the 49er class were supposed to take place at the Paris Olympics.

However, the event was canceled due to a complete calm in the weather, making it impossible to hold the races.

Athletes waited on the water in their protective gear for about two hours before being sent back to the dock.

"We always knew there could be a day like this," commented Spaniard Diego Botin, who is participating in sailing at his third Olympics.

If conditions allow, the final sailing races are now scheduled to take place on Friday, August 2.